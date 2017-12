If you've ever tried our one of the latest virtual reality headsets, you know that they're pretty intense.

The technology has gotten so good that you actually feel like you're part of the world of the game or video you're looking at while using the headset. One mom recently got scared by what was on her screen, and the whole family was there to watch and laugh. She even grabbed the nearby dog for some comfort, but she didn't quite get that right either...

She spends the whole time hugging the wrong end, much to her family's hysterical delight.

video-player-present

I could watch that video all day long. It's too funny. Have you ever tried out virtual reality? Tell us all about it in the comments!