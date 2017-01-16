Ad Blocker Detected

Desert City Is Breathtaking From Above, But On The Ground It Tells A Different Story

JANUARY 16, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
Matthew Derrick
The Iraqi town of Najaf is considered one of the holiest cities in all the Middle East.

It holds the tomb of Ali, the first imam of the Shi'ites. Ali succeeded Mohammed as the Fourth Caliph and ruled over the nation until 661 C.E. when he was assassinated by a group known as the Kharijites. Back then, Najaf was only a small village, but became the large city it is known as today after another caliph passed through the village and decided that in order to honor the resting place of Ali, a grand mausoleum should be built.

Today, Najaf is home to over 600,000 people, but it’s what’s on the outskirts that has everyone talking.

Outside the city limits of Najaf there is a space overrun by millions of residents.

From aerial views, Wadi Al-Salam looms like just another budding Middle Eastern city, but you’ll have to take to the streets to learn its haunting story.

Translated into English, Wadi Al-Salam means Valley of Peace, and it is the one of the world’s largest cemeteries.

Covering nearly 1,500 acres, Wadi Al-Salem is home to over five million graves.

The Valley of Peace is older than Islam itself.

The “residents” of Wadi Al-Salam consist of not only everyday people and faithful Muslims, but many Middle Eastern prophets and princes.

Because of its close proximity to the final resting place of Ali, many Muslims and Shi’ites have requested to be buried there.

Ali himself is once believed to have blessed the cemetery as being a part of Heaven.

The many grave sites are built using traditional brick and plaster and they stretch on for over six miles.

Once costing just hundreds of dollars to be buried in Wadi Al-Salam, in recent years, those prices have soared into the thousands.

During the Iraq War, nearly 300 bodies were buried every day.

Following the war, the number of burials decreased until recent conflicts in the region involving the Islamic State have caused those daily numbers to rise yet again into the 200s.

As space in the Valley of Peace decreases, some mourning families have taken drastic measures to allow their loved ones to live out a happy life after death, like building on sidewalks.

