When These 22 People Woke Up, They Noticed Something Didn't Exactly Feel Right...

We don't often think about it, but we never know what our eyes will be greeted with when we wake up every morning.

Sometimes that's a good thing, like finding your kids or pets cuddled up next to you. Other times, it's not so fun, like realizing your dog or cat left you a stinky "present" on the ground near your bed. Or it could get seriously bizarre, like seeing a massive gathering of wild animals right outside your door. Either way, as Forrest Gump would say, "You never know what you're gonna get." That's what these 22 people found out when they woke up to hilarious, strange, and even creepy scenes.





1. "My roommates woke me up at 3:45 a.m. by laughing. I walked out to yell at them and found this."







2. "So I woke up to this out front." You'd better call Hitchcock, buddy.







3. "Passed out at a London bus stop. Woke up to this."







4. "I wake up at 2 a.m. to find my roommate passed out in a box of packing peanuts."







5. "My girlfriend walked outside this morning to see this, a bunch of snails in a circle with leader in the middle."







6. "My mother just sent me this picture...she just woke up and had this fella sleeping over her bed."







7. "Woke up to this yesterday morning, never seen one in six years living in this state. Blew my mind."







8. "My aunt and uncle own a backpackers' bar in Africa and woke up today to find this visitor in the pool..."







9. "So my son decided to wake me up wearing his new mask. Almost shit my pants."







10. "So I woke up this morning and my herb garden was missing."







11. "My friends and I got drunk one night in a small country town. Woke up the next morning with this picture on my phone."







12. "Woke up, half asleep, opened the door to the bathroom and my heart dropped down to my balls. Well played, roommate."







13. "Woke up to some asshole blaring Aerosmith outside my apartment. Turned out to be Aerosmith."







14. "Wife and I woke up to this on the baby monitor."







15. "After a night of fairly heavy drinking, I woke up to find I took a very unnecessary cab ride...Thank you Uber for rubbing it in my face with the detailed map..."







16. "Living alone in Nashville, I used to wake up every morning to this gal (she's wild) squawking for food at my back slider. One morning I serenaded her with my guitar. The next week she made a nest and laid eggs on my patio. I named her Greta."







17. "Move to Ghana. Go camping. Wake up to this."







18. "Fed two ducks yesterday on the porch and woke up to this today..."







19. "My friend woke up to this in Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland, Canada."







20. "I woke up to this on my balcony, seven floors up! I don't even own a cat! This is it...this is how I die."







21. "Opened my eyes this morning to this."







22. "I woke up to the sound of someone shouting 'It's Christmas, it's Christmas!' I look outside and see this."







(via BoredPanda)

Got any crazy stories to add to the list? Be sure to let us know below!