Pedestrians have the right of way.

Unfortunately, there are aggressive drivers and people who aren't paying attention out there that don't notice or care when people are crossing the street. That's insane because people's lives are at risk. Pedestrians can't really stand up to the strength of a car...usually.

One woman in Russia showed she was tough as steel when she went toe to toe with an automobile.

Watch as she gets hit. Then, miraculously, she's up and walking!

Totally amazing. I hope she still got checked out by a doctor and that that driver learned a valuable lesson.