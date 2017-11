Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Police brutality has been in the news more and more lately as we see incidents arise across the country.

In 2014, Leon Ford was pulled over for running a red light by a police officer. What should have been a routine traffic stop that resulted in a ticket ended instead with Ford being shot five times, leaving him severely injured and unable to walk.

With physical therapy, Ford hopes one day to walk again, and he's found encouragement in the tiniest package.

Ford's son is now 4 years old, and he pushes his father to walk every day, inspiring everyone around them. Learn more about this story of survival below.

We believe in you, Leon! He's got an incredible support system, and hopefully walking again can help him regain some of what he lost in this horrific incident.