Sassy Male Gorilla Flaunts His Angles In Hilarious Zoo Video

FEBRUARY 15, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
Matt Davidson
Matt Davidson

Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania.

If you remember only one thing from your entire school career, hopefully it's the fact that we humans aren't all that different from our primate ancestors.

You might also remember that infamous poster which shows the different stages of evolution starting with a small ape and ending with a bipedal man. But even though we're pretty closely related, it's safe to say that we don't have THAT much in common with apes....right?

Wrong. Just ask this modelesque gentleman living in a U.K. zoo.

Ambam might look like your average gorilla, but if you watch him long enough, you can see him do something truly incredible.

Now zookeepers and other staff at the wildlife park insist they had no hand in training to help Ambam acquire his unique talent, and I guess we'll have to take them at their word.

Check out what this sassypants can do! He really knows his angles.

