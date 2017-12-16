Hilarious Girl Came Up With The Ultimate Guilt Trip To Get A Cat...And It Worked

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It's no surprise that parents sometimes use bribes to get their children to listen and follow their instructions, but kids can be crafty, too.

If you're an only child like me, getting everything you wanted was a lot easier than if you had siblings, but if a kid has some negotiating skills, even the sibling obstacle can be overcome. Some kids make empty promises like mowing the lawn or getting better grades to bargain with their parents for the hottest toys or the coolest new video games. But when it comes time to commit to bringing an animal home, even the craftiest kiddos have to go to desperate measures.

Danielle Grubisic recently shared her little sister's masterful attempt at guilting her dad into getting her a cat.







“My little sister made a 'wall of sorrow' to make my dad feel bad so she could get a cat," she writes.







The wall was a combination of sad cat photos and notes that the little girl hoped would pull on her father's heartstrings.







“You’re letting them die in a tiny box doing nothing but crying."







“They’re going to die alone. They never even got to get a home because some people want them to die."







Thankfully, Grubisic's sister's hard work paid off and Dad gave in and let his daughter bring a cat into their home. His face really says it all. He's putty in her hands!







I've always been a sucker for a good guilt trip, and this one definitely tops the list. The "wall of sorrow" is an awesome technique I'm going to be adding to my arsenal in the future!