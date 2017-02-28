Ad Blocker Detected

Things Are So Bad At This Walmart That People Are Afraid To Take Their Kids Inside

FEBRUARY 28, 2017  
Sarah Gzemski
Taking your children shopping is a fairly typical activity, and for many, it's a necessary one.

Sometimes there isn't anyone around to watch the kids, leaving you with no choice but to run to the store with your little ones in tow. But for parents in Dequeen, Arkansas, going shopping now comes with a lot of anxiety, because several attempted abductions have occurred at the local Walmart.

Tamra Welch Nowell recently went to the Walmart, where she was approached by a man and a woman. They first played with her young daughter, then tried to take her from Nowell's arms.

Tamra Welch Nowell recently went to the Walmart, where she was approached by a man and a woman. They first played with her young daughter, then tried to take her from Nowell's arms.

Flickr / Mike Mozart

Nowell reported the incident to security, and she was told it would be fully investigated immediately.

Nowell also took to Facebook to warn others about the danger, and some came forward with similar incidents.

In fact, three separate cases of attempted abduction have been reported at the same Walmart in a matter of weeks. Police have investigated, and they believe the incidents are unrelated to one another.

Read More: This Poor Woman Was Approached And Taken By A Gang In Just 40 Seconds

Parents, however, remain rightfully skeptical and are speaking out to the news.

video-player-present

Police released a statement saying, "We do encourage people to be cautious and aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity, but at this time we do not believe there is any reason for any unnecessary concern."

Police released a statement saying, "We do encourage people to be cautious and aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity, but at this time we do not believe there is any reason for any unnecessary concern." <em></em>

Flickr / Mike Mozart

(via MommyPage)

This is so upsetting. No matter where you live, be sure to share this story with other parents to remind them to always be vigilant when out with their kids.

