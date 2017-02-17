Ad Blocker Detected

She Was Shopping For A Few Things When Someone Started Singing And Grabbed Her

FEBRUARY 17, 2017  
Matthew Derrick
Quita Davis and Demetre White had been friends for over two years, but White thought it was time the two became something more.

After texting Davis to meet him at their nearby Walmart, she was in for a surprise when she stepped foot in the superstore and her friend was nowhere in sight. Instead she was greeted by Ashley Williams, a professional singing telegram deliverer, as well as members of White’s family. As the women walked through the store, Williams serenaded them with a rendition of “Stand By Me.” As they travelled from department to department, more members of White’s family arrived with signs reading “Will, You, Be, and My.”

By the time they had made their way to the exit, Davis was finally reunited with White, but he only seemed to have one question on his mind.

