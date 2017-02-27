He Saw An Enemy And Shot Him. The Next Day, Something Heartbreaking Happened

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

The Battle of the Bulge was the last major offensive attack by German soldiers during World War II.

The surprise attack caught Allied forces completely off guard and caused the Americans to suffer more casualties than they had in any other confrontation during the war. The tired soldiers in the battle could see the end of war in sight, but their jobs were far from over.

While most modern history books note the key events of WWII, one thing that many fail to include are personal stories from those that experienced the war themselves. Joseph Robertson was an infantryman in the U.S. Army during the Battle of the Bulge, and years after his service, he could still recall one night when he was left with no choice but to shoot a young German boy.

Below, listen to Robertson recall the events of that tragic night that he deemed the saddest moment of his life:

video-player-present

