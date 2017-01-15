Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you're familiar with the off-Broadway show “STOMP," then you're aware that you can make music out of just about anything.

This 10-year-old boy knows that well, because it's in his family’s laundry room that this pint-sized percussionist finds his inspiration. After only a few weeks of lessons, this boy took to his empty washing machine to play a sick beat that would make any musician envious. As you watch him use almost every inch of the machine in the video below, it'll become quite clear to you that he is destined for great things.



If only this young musician could master doing his own laundry!

video-player-present

Read More: They Found The Clearest Ice You'll Ever See And Started Drumming...The Result Was Magical!

Just awesome. If you're a fan of this kid's drumming skills, be sure to share this with your family and friends.