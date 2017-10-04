Ad Blocker Detected

This Video Might Only Be 9 Seconds, But It's The Funniest Thing You'll See All Day

OCTOBER 4, 2017  
Have you ever seen an Afghan Hound?

If you haven't, you're missing out on basically the most majestic dog in existence. They've got long, luxurious fur that sways in the breeze as they run.

Don't believe me? Look! It's basically magical.

Youtube / Lives of dogs

Still not convinced? Look at her run with the grace of 10,000 beauty queens.

Youtube / Peter Stauch

It just makes sense that they would be just as majestic while swimming, right? Well...maybe not.

Twitter / @GrrlGhost

It's too much. I can't stop watching or laughing! These pups go from fancy to funny real quick.

Giphy

