This Video Might Only Be 9 Seconds, But It's The Funniest Thing You'll See All Day

Have you ever seen an Afghan Hound?
If you haven't, you're missing out on basically the most majestic dog in existence. They've got long, luxurious fur that sways in the breeze as they run.
Don't believe me? Look! It's basically magical.video-player-present
Still not convinced? Look at her run with the grace of 10,000 beauty queens.video-player-present
It just makes sense that they would be just as majestic while swimming, right? Well...maybe not.
This underwater afghan hound is the funniest thing I've seen in my life via @klarna pic.twitter.com/ORKEeV9oLx— Spooky Dogfriend (@GrrlGhost) September 27, 2017
It's too much. I can't stop watching or laughing! These pups go from fancy to funny real quick.