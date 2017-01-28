He Drew On A Table With A Marker And Poured Water On It. The Results Are Amazing

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

This man is proving that you don't need to work for Disney or Pixar to bring your drawings to life.

While you wouldn't normally draw on your wooden furniture with marker, this guy knows an awesome reason that you should -- you can animate your art! After drawing on his coffee table with a whiteboard marker, he adds a few drops of water...and before you know it, his stick figure starts moving around with the greatest of ease. Check it out in the video below.

There aren't any optical illusions to be found here!

The secret to this trick? Whiteboard markers are made with an oily substance that prevents the marker ink from sticking to most surfaces. Just as oil floats to the top of water, so will your drawings. Cool, huh?

