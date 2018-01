Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

According to medical guidelines, it's recommended that we drink at least eight glasses of water a day.

Something tells me that as this adorable toddler grows up, keeping hydrated will be the least of his problems. This is the cuteness overload moment when a tiny boy experiences the liquidy goodness of water for the first time. After his first sip, he just can't get enough and goes back in for more.

That smile on his face says it all!

video-player-present

Even as an adult, I find it hard at times to keep hydrated and give my body the nourishment it needs. But this video just gave me all the motivation I need to maintain a healthy lifestyle.