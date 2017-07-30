Hold Your Horses, Because This Nonsense Is The Next Big Thing In Rodeo Fun

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

America’s bravest are usually out fighting fires, but when this crew recently had some down time, they decided to invent something truly astounding: fire hose rodeo.

While they were hanging out one day, they decided to take their truck into a muddy field. They rigged the hose in such a way that the nozzle pointed straight at the ground. That's when one firefighter decided to take the brave first steps to creating what's about to be everyone's favorite sport! Okay, maybe not...

Before turning the water on, the guinea pig climbed onto the hose in full gear.







That's when the rest of them turned things up a notch.







What ensued can only be described as a muddy mess!

Something tells me they'd better stick to what they know best. But then again who am I to say? Fire hose rodeo might just be the next big thing in sports.

