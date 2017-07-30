Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Hold Your Horses, Because This Nonsense Is The Next Big Thing In Rodeo Fun

JULY 30, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

America’s bravest are usually out fighting fires, but when this crew recently had some down time, they decided to invent something truly astounding: fire hose rodeo.

While they were hanging out one day, they decided to take their truck into a muddy field. They rigged the hose in such a way that the nozzle pointed straight at the ground. That's when one firefighter decided to take the brave first steps to creating what's about to be everyone's favorite sport! Okay, maybe not...

Before turning the water on, the guinea pig climbed onto the hose in full gear.

Before turning the water on, the guinea pig climbed onto the hose in full gear.

Youtube / ViralHog

That's when the rest of them turned things up a notch.

That's when the rest of them turned things up a notch.

Youtube / ViralHog

What ensued can only be described as a muddy mess!

video-player-present

Something tells me they'd better stick to what they know best. But then again who am I to say? Fire hose rodeo might just be the next big thing in sports.

Giphy

Trending Now

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

Trending Now

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

Load another article