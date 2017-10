Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When it comes to maintaining a garden, there are few creatures more destructive than a gopher.

They dig into the ground, and it can be hard to dissuade them from making your yard their home.

One Minnesota man decided to come up with a safe and effective way to flush them out using a water jug. First, he fills the jug halfway. Then he positions it over the gopher hole, letting the water flood the hold. The gopher then tries to escape, running into the jug.

Depending on your perspective, this could be genius or cruel. It definitely doesn't look fun for the gopher, but it might be a humane way to relocate.

Here's hoping that gopher finds a nice home far away from someone's veggies. What do you think about his "hack"? Let us know in the comments.