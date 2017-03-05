When His Son Was Caught Stealing, This Dad Punished Him In The Cruelest Way

Most parents try to teach their children the difference between right and wrong, but no matter how many times you press the issue, a child’s curiosity sometimes gets the better of them and mistakes happen.
When one parent in Sichuan, China, caught his seven-year-old son stealing, he took punishing his son to torturous new depths. Video of the man went viral after he was caught tying his son to a tree, dangling the young boy above a river. The dad then begins to drill the boy on a series of math problems, threatening to drown him if he gets one wrong.