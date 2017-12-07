These Adorable Buddies Are Taking Over Instagram And It's Not Hard To See Why

You know the phrase, "love does not discriminate"? Well, it couldn't describe this adorable trio more accurately.

Watson and Kiko the golden retrievers are best friends and practically inseparable, but they also share a special bond with their other furry sibling, Harry. While Harry may not look like them (or even belong to their species), these pups accept and love their little brother regardless. What's even better is that their mom captures all the sweet and silly moments they share, blessing the internet with all they have to offer. It's no wonder they have such a huge following on Instagram!

The only trio that could come close to being more iconic than these three are the pets from "Homeward Bound"...

...or perhaps Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa.

Seriously, though -- how can you not revel in all of their shared cuteness?

These three spend a lot of time goofing off and making furry sandwiches...

...enjoying some hardcore snuggling...

...taking baths together...

...or, you know, just doing typical dog and kitty things like casually saving the world.

If you aren't already convinced that Watson, Kiko, and Harry belong together, you probably never will be.

(via BoredPanda)

I can't even begin to describe all the pure, unadultered joy to be found on their Instagram page. Be sure to check it out for yourself and fall straight down the rabbit hole of preciousness.