Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What Started With A Photo Of A Wave Ended In A Photoshop Battle For The Ages

SEPTEMBER 4, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Whether we use it for professional or entertainment purposes, Photoshop is a blessing to us all.

We can use it to touch up photos, create cool designs, and manipulate images with the click of a mouse, making work that much easier. But as these people prove with their hilarious transformations of a normal picture, one of the best ways to use this software is to crack others up.

When Redditor MrWiggleIt posted this photo of a wave crashing over a rock and requested a "Photoshop battle," participants definitely didn't disappoint. Check out some of their funniest creations below.

When Redditor <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/photoshopbattles/comments/6wqz9m/psbattle_this_wave_crashing_over_a_rock/" class="author may-blank id-t2_12pys4" target="_blank">MrWiggleIt</a> posted this photo of a wave crashing over a rock and requested a "Photoshop battle," participants definitely didn't disappoint. Check out some of their funniest creations below.

Reddit / MrWiggleIt

Reddit / shopdude

Reddit / -doitforjohnny-

Reddit / MrWiggleIt

Reddit / Felix2099

Reddit / Arper

Reddit / zebulonworkshops

Reddit / paross

(via Reddit)

Which of these was your favorite? To see more funny wave transformations, check out the thread here.

Trending Now

Here's The Hilarious Thing That Happens When You Cross Corgis With Other Breeds

Trending Now

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

When Her Dog Collapsed, This Woman Broke Down. But Watch What This Amazing Man Did.

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Load another article