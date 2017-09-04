What Started With A Photo Of A Wave Ended In A Photoshop Battle For The Ages

Whether we use it for professional or entertainment purposes, Photoshop is a blessing to us all.
We can use it to touch up photos, create cool designs, and manipulate images with the click of a mouse, making work that much easier. But as these people prove with their hilarious transformations of a normal picture, one of the best ways to use this software is to crack others up.
When Redditor MrWiggleIt posted this photo of a wave crashing over a rock and requested a "Photoshop battle," participants definitely didn't disappoint. Check out some of their funniest creations below.
(via Reddit)