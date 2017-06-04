Weddings are full of all kinds of crazy traditions, and some of them are pretty entertaining.

One popular activity at wedding receptions is for the unmarried women in attendance to stand behind the bride. The newly married woman then throws her bouquet of flowers into the crowd of people behind her. The tradition states that the person who catches the bouquet will be the next one to walk down the aisle. Overall, it's a pretty silly game that we just keep on playing because it's kind of fun.

What you definitely don't want is to catch the bouquet and then catch your boyfriend freaking out about it. Unfortunately, that's what happened recently at a wedding no one will ever forget.

I think it's more likely that he'll be walking out the door instead of down the aisle after this performance.

Yikes! Well, maybe she's a way more forgiving girlfriend than I would be. Share this video if her awful boyfriend made you laugh.