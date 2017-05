We've all heard of terrible mishaps that happen on people's wedding days, but someone almost dying? Not so much.

Unfortunately for this bride, though, she very nearly lost her life during a photo op on her big day. When she decided to jump into the ocean with her wedding dress on, she probably didn't realize that the layers of fabric would hold her down, preventing her from resurfacing -- and breathing.

Watch the terrifying moment people realize that she can't free herself from the dress while underwater. Who thought this was a good idea?

What a terrible way that would've been to go. It's a good thing people were so quick to jump in and help! Be sure to share this scary video with others if you're glad she's okay!