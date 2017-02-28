Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Military couples sacrifice so much to keep us safe, including time together.

When Ashley and Sebastian got married, it was right before Sebastian was about to be deployed for eight months. But that's not all -- Ashley had recently been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, and she was suffering from painful welts all over her body. They made the decision to wear jeans and go to city hall for a small ceremony.

While Sebastian was away, Ashley worked with her doctors to control her symptoms. She knew that she wanted to surprise her husband with something special upon his return home.

So she bought a wedding dress. His reaction when he saw his wife wearing it is totally amazing.

What a moment! You can just see the love on their faces. Share their inspirational story to thank them for their service.