He Stepped On Something At The Beach. What It Ended Up Being Was So Special

SEPTEMBER 24, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
See more stories..

After a wedding is over, the pictures are there to remind us of the special occasion.

My parents had a wedding book of photos that they really cherished, and I loved looking at it as a kid. Not everyone can afford a professional photographer, but nowadays cameras are so advanced that almost anyone can take over in a pinch.

That's what high school sweethearts Heather and Kole decided to do for their beach wedding, but things didn't turn out quite as planned.

They placed their camera down for a moment on top of a sea wall, only to see it swept away moments later.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

They thought their memories would have to stay forever in their minds, but two months later something amazing happened.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

Alex Noble and his girlfriend, Maria, stepped on the camera while walking on the beach. Everyone thought the contents would be destroyed.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

