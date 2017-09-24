He Stepped On Something At The Beach. What It Ended Up Being Was So Special

After a wedding is over, the pictures are there to remind us of the special occasion.
My parents had a wedding book of photos that they really cherished, and I loved looking at it as a kid. Not everyone can afford a professional photographer, but nowadays cameras are so advanced that almost anyone can take over in a pinch.
That's what high school sweethearts Heather and Kole decided to do for their beach wedding, but things didn't turn out quite as planned.
They placed their camera down for a moment on top of a sea wall, only to see it swept away moments later.
They thought their memories would have to stay forever in their minds, but two months later something amazing happened.