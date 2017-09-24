He Stepped On Something At The Beach. What It Ended Up Being Was So Special

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

After a wedding is over, the pictures are there to remind us of the special occasion.

My parents had a wedding book of photos that they really cherished, and I loved looking at it as a kid. Not everyone can afford a professional photographer, but nowadays cameras are so advanced that almost anyone can take over in a pinch.

That's what high school sweethearts Heather and Kole decided to do for their beach wedding, but things didn't turn out quite as planned.

They placed their camera down for a moment on top of a sea wall, only to see it swept away moments later.







They thought their memories would have to stay forever in their minds, but two months later something amazing happened.







Alex Noble and his girlfriend, Maria, stepped on the camera while walking on the beach. Everyone thought the contents would be destroyed.