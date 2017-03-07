Ad Blocker Detected

Girl Tells Teacher There's A Lot Of Weed At Home, Then Shows Dad What She Means

MARCH 7, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Parents are always nervous when they're pulled aside by teachers.

It could be a good thing, but more often than not, it's about their child's struggling performance or behavior issues. Dad Dax Holt recently had the shock of his life while talking with his daughter's teacher. According to Holt, the exchange went something like this:

Teacher: "So Skylar tells me you guys have a ton of weed at home."
Holt: "Umm..."
Teacher: "She said you're growing it."

Watch as Holt asks Skylar what she meant. Get ready to laugh out loud!

I would be absolutely mortified! Kids really do say the darndest things. Share this with all the parents you know -- it's guaranteed to make them giggle.

