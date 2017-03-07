Girl Tells Teacher There's A Lot Of Weed At Home, Then Shows Dad What She Means

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Parents are always nervous when they're pulled aside by teachers.

It could be a good thing, but more often than not, it's about their child's struggling performance or behavior issues. Dad Dax Holt recently had the shock of his life while talking with his daughter's teacher. According to Holt, the exchange went something like this:

Teacher: "So Skylar tells me you guys have a ton of weed at home."

Holt: "Umm..."

Teacher: "She said you're growing it."

Watch as Holt asks Skylar what she meant. Get ready to laugh out loud!

I would be absolutely mortified! Kids really do say the darndest things.