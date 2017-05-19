Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

If You Use This Popular Weed Killer At Home, You May Want To Stop. Here's Why.

MAY 19, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As the summer months quickly approach, there’s no better time to start tending to your garden and getting your yard looking perfect for summer barbecues.

Growing up it was always my favorite memory of summer, getting down and dirty while planting all my favorite fruits and veggies with my grandparents. While eventually enjoying the fruits of our labor was always the best part, weeding and rototilling were absolutely the worst.

To make weeding easier, my grandparents would grab weed killers like Roundup to get the job done. But here's what we didn't know then. Some research suggests that an ingredient in Roundup can actually cause cancer.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, there is evidence pointing to the herbicide glyphosate being a carcinogen.

According to the <a href="http://www.iarc.fr/en/media-centre/iarcnews/pdf/MonographVolume112.pdf" target="_blank">International Agency for Research on Cancer</a>, there is evidence pointing to the herbicide glyphosate being a carcinogen.

Flickr / Dennis Hill

And the stuff makes up 18 percent of Roundup.

And the stuff makes up 18 percent of Roundup.

Flickr / Mike Mozart

The chemical has been shown to cause cancer in animals used for testing.

The chemical has been shown to cause cancer in animals used for testing.

Flickr / Scot Nelson

Exposure has also been linked to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in humans.

Exposure has also been linked to non-Hodgkin&rsquo;s lymphoma in humans.

Flickr / Chris Hamby

Read More: Next Time You Go To Pop Painkillers For Headaches Or Chronic Pain, Remember This

Shockingly, it's still found in many solutions used by farmers and people like me and you.

Shockingly, it's still found in many solutions used by farmers and people like me and you.

Flickr / Annie Mole

Since this research was released, hundreds of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients have spoken out about their use of the herbicide and many are in the process of suing Monsanto, the company behind it.

Since this research was released, hundreds of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients have spoken out about their use of the herbicide and many are in the process of suing Monsanto, the company behind it.

Flickr / Mike Mozart

Defendants claim that Monsanto was negligent in warning consumers about the potential risks.

Defendants claim that Monsanto was negligent in warning consumers about the potential risks.

Flickr / m01229

Despite these claims, Monsanto reaffirms that glyphosate is not a known carcinogen and that their products are safe for home use.

Despite these claims, Monsanto reaffirms that glyphosate is not a known carcinogen and that their products are safe for home use.

Flickr / Toshiyuki IMAI

(via CNN)

While there are still conflicting reports about the overall safety of using glyphosate, if you plan on using Roundup this summer, be wary of the fact that it could affect you, your kids, and your pets. Be sure to share this with the gardeners in your life to see what they think!

Trending Now

She Thought She Was Getting A Deal On A Prom Dress, But All She Got Was A Disaster

Trending Now

Remember Tom From MySpace? As It Turns Out, He's An Amazing Photographer

Take A Step Back In Time With An Explorer As He Walks Around A Soviet-Era Bunker

Women Share Men's Expectations Of Their Self-Awareness, And They're Infuriating

He Collapsed And Died In Class. What Killed Him Is Probably Sitting In Your Fridge.

He Was Flying Home After Being Deployed When The Airline Charged Him $200 Extra

Load another article