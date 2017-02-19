Serial killers like John Wayne Gacy and Jeffrey Dahmer reported feeling a sense of euphoria after committing murder, but Paul Michael Stephani had a totally different reaction.
Between 1980 and '82, Stephani killed three women in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area. After each crime, he made an anonymous phone call to the police, hysterically crying and saying there'd been a murder. Although he didn't reveal his name, his calls helped lead to his conviction after his sister, his ex-wife, and an old roommate all said that the voice was his.
Listening to the recordings, it's easy to understand why they nicknamed him The Weepy-Voiced Killer. This stuff is beyond disturbing.video-player-present
