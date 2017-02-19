Serial killers like John Wayne Gacy and Jeffrey Dahmer reported feeling a sense of euphoria after committing murder, but Paul Michael Stephani had a totally different reaction.

Between 1980 and '82, Stephani killed three women in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area. After each crime, he made an anonymous phone call to the police, hysterically crying and saying there'd been a murder. Although he didn't reveal his name, his calls helped lead to his conviction after his sister, his ex-wife, and an old roommate all said that the voice was his.

Listening to the recordings, it's easy to understand why they nicknamed him The Weepy-Voiced Killer. This stuff is beyond disturbing.

video-player-present

Read More: Watch This Twisted Killer Prepare His Home For Torture And Murder

So creepy! It's terrifying to think that he wanted to stop murdering, but couldn't help himself. Don't forget to share this story with anyone you know who's interested in serial killers.