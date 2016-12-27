Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We've all been out in public and heard a tiny baby really letting it rip when they get upset.

Much to any parent's dismay, getting your crying newborn to stop throwing a temper tantrum isn't always easy. Moms and Dads have to deal with sleepless nights and plenty of public embarrassment when their little ones ultimately lose it.

While feeding your baby or laying them down for a nap might not always do the trick, these awesome parents have found some pretty unique ways to calm down their children down and put a stop to the crying once and for all.

1. David Bowie's music has been wooing the masses for generations.

2. Who would have thought that a fart cannon could send a baby into complete silence?

3. Getting this nugget to stop crying ain't no Biggie.

4. Forget mom and dad! The cat's where it's at.

5. Leave it to the leader of the free world to put infants at ease! Thanks, Obama.

6. There's no doubt this tiny toddler is going to grow up to be a Swiftie.

7. This baby was crying because his mom and dad wouldn't let him watch the big basketball game. Once they turn the TV on, it's smooth sailing.

8. The force is strong with this one.

9. This pooch's siren song is powerful enough to put a stop to the unnecessary tears.

10. As a future member of the Beyhive, this tot knows Beyoncé is the only one who can bring her back from the edge.

11. At first you might think twins would mean double trouble, but this baby knows just what her brother needs even though she's just a wee one herself!

12. When all else fails, this dad decides to climb into his baby's crib.

