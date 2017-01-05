Exercising regularly is one of the best things you can do for your body in the long run, but have you ever wondered if it could be bad for you as well?

While I would never discourage anyone from working out, I will say that like most other things in life, it definitely has its pros and cons -- and some are much weirder than others. It's really up to you to decide whether the good outweighs the bad.

From numb feet to irritated nipples, here are 11 strange things that exercising can do to your body.



1. People tend to drink more alcohol on days that they exercise. The exact reason why isn't known for sure, but one possible explanation is that they see indulging as a reward for working out.

2. All that blood pumping from your run can make your legs super itchy. When the capillaries and arteries in your muscles expand from the increased blood flow, your nerves trick your brain into thinking you need a good scratch.

3. If you're a runner, you may have noticed that your feet sometimes get numb during a workout. Your body temperature rising along with your feet constantly hitting the ground can make them swell and cut off circulation.

4. Working out can turn your nose into a nasty, runny faucet. When some people exercise, they can experience symptoms like congestion, sinus pain, runny nose, headaches, and itchy eyes. This could also be triggered by pollen or cold weather while running outside.

5. Unfortunately, runner's diarrhea is definitely a thing. While the exact root of it isn't clear, it could be from your organs being jostled around, decreased blood flow to the intestines, and changes in intestinal hormone secretion.

6. Exercise is awesome, but too much of it can put strain on your heart and give you an increased risk for cardiovascular complications.

7. One of the scarier side effects is exercise-induced anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that can cause hives, difficulty breathing, wheezing, nausea, and even shock. It is caused by the body releasing histamine during physical exertion. You can avoid it by easing into regular exercise and taking an antihistamine right before.

8. People with cold urticaria can get hives from swimming. The cold temperatures of the water causes the skin to produce histamine, which produces raised welts and can lead to shortness of breath, stomach pains, or a rapid heartbeat.

9. Some cosmetic surgeons claim that they are seeing an increased number of patients looking to fix facial wrinkles they say they got from the shock and impact of running over an extended period of time.

10. A 2014 study found that athletes have more eroded tooth enamel than those who don't exercise as much. Saliva production tends to decrease during exercise, while alkaline levels increase, which gives you a bigger chance of getting cavities.

11. When you sweat from running, dried salt gets on your shirt and rubs against your nipples, causing major irritation. To avoid this, trying wearing a tighter shirt or cover them with Band-Aids or some Vaseline.

(via Men's Fitness / Pop Sugar)

I'm still convinced that exercise is totally worth it, but it's good to know what to watch out for. Have you experienced any of these side effects? Lets us know in the comments, and be sure to SHARE this information with others who love working out.