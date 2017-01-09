Mom's Ungrateful When She Gets An Odd Gift But Then Discovers Something Heartwarming

"Really, Linda? It's not even my birthday."
This mom was totally baffled when her daughter gave her a bizarre present. First of all, it wasn't a holiday. Secondly, why would a middle-aged woman want a stuffed elephant? Little did she know that a note inside the card was about to reveal the best news ever -- she's going to be a grandma!
Of all the viral pregnancy announcements, this one has to be my favorite. The look on Mom's face when she figures it out says it all.video-player-present
Read More: They Were Eating With Their Daughter And Were Stunned When They Picked Up Spoons