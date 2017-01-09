Ad Blocker Detected

Mom's Ungrateful When She Gets An Odd Gift But Then Discovers Something Heartwarming

JANUARY 9, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

"Really, Linda? It's not even my birthday."

This mom was totally baffled when her daughter gave her a bizarre present. First of all, it wasn't a holiday. Secondly, why would a middle-aged woman want a stuffed elephant? Little did she know that a note inside the card was about to reveal the best news ever -- she's going to be a grandma!

Of all the viral pregnancy announcements, this one has to be my favorite. The look on Mom's face when she figures it out says it all.

Congratulations, everyone! This lady is going to be an awesome grandma. Be sure to SHARE this hysterical announcement with your friends and family.

