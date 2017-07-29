Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What Happens When You Add Water To Pomeranians? They Apparently Start To Melt.

JULY 29, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On a scale from one to supreme floofiness, Pomeranians rank pretty damn high.

In fact, it's kind of hard to know where the little dogs' bodies end and the fur begins. But if you've seen one of the little guys all wet, you know the body to floof ratio definitely isn't equal by any means. That's what one guy on Twitter recently found out, and he just couldn't keep the cuteness and hilarity to himself.

But when he shared pictures of this nugget before and after a bath, something peculiar started to become increasingly obvious.

But when he shared pictures of this nugget before and after a bath, something peculiar started to become increasingly obvious.

Twitter / FREDDY

The more water you add to a Pomeranian...

The more water you add to a Pomeranian...

Twitter / FREDDY

...the more they appear to start deflating -- even melting...

...the more they appear to start deflating -- even melting...

Twitter / FREDDY

...until they become unrecognizable little foxes, who are still just as cute but much, much smaller than they already were before.

...until they become unrecognizable little foxes, who are still just as cute but much, <em>much</em> smaller than they already were before.

Twitter / FREDDY

As one Twitter user pointed out, you might even go as far to call them bath bombs, because they totally look like they're dissolving.

As one Twitter user pointed out, you might even go as far to call them bath bombs, because they totally look like they're dissolving.

Twitter / carol

(via BoredPanda)

I've never really noticed how much volume these pups lose when introduced to water. This is too funny!

Trending Now

This Killer Whale Was NOT Happy With Fishermen Invading Its Territory

Trending Now

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

Load another article