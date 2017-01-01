Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Family Wanted The American Dream, But Ended Up Building A Nightmare House

JANUARY 1, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

Thomas Whaley once said, "My new house, when completed, will be the handsomest, most comfortable and convenient place in town or within 150 miles of here." As it turns out, it's also the most haunted!

In 1857, Thomas Whaley and his wife Anna moved into a new home they'd built from scratch in San Diego, California. If they would've known about the death and destruction that was to befall their family, they would've turned and ran.

Almost immediately, the family began to hear strange noises and footsteps. They soon learned that their property used to be a graveyard and that it was also where criminal James "Yankee Jim" Robinson was hanged. However, all of this was nothing compared to the horrors that were to come.

The Whaley House has been certified as the most haunted house in America by the United States Commerce Department. But in 1857, the stunning property was a dream come true for the Whaleys and their six children.

Thomas Whaley moved to San Diego from New York with big plans. After constructing his home, he decided to open Whaley's general store on the property and house the city's first commercial theater on the second floor. Things were looking up for the family.

Thomas Whaley moved to San Diego from New York with big plans. After constructing his home, he decided to open Whaley's general store on the property and house the city's first commercial theater on the second floor. Things were looking up for the family.

Wikipedia

Sadly, the good times were short-lived. Just one year after moving in, Thomas Whaley Jr. died of scarlet fever. He was only 18 months old. Shortly thereafter, a fire consumed the general store, forcing the family off the property while repairs were made.

Sadly, the good times were short-lived. Just one year after moving in, Thomas Whaley Jr. died of scarlet fever. He was only 18 months old. Shortly thereafter, a fire consumed the general store, forcing the family off the property while repairs were made.

Wikipedia

Trending Now

By All Accounts, This Man Was The Most Sadistic Killer Who Ever Lived

Trending Now

This One Simple Thing Could Help You Fight Off Colds And Infections Better

The 'Ideal' Number Of Sexual Partners Is Lower Than You'd Think, According To Study

This Dad Was Having Rough Time Until One Woman's Act Of Kindness Changed All That

She Saved Thousands Of Children By Hiding Them In Suitcases, But You've Likely Never Heard Of Her

Could These Pictures Be Proof Of A Secret Space Program?

Cancer Patient Wins Free Pizza For A Year And Does Something Amazing With His Prize

Move Over, Human! This Dog Wants His Turn On The Sled Right Now

Ladies -- If You Think Your Period Sucks, Just Look At What These Women Endure

Dog Shields His Best Friend From Getting Run Over By Trains For Two Days -- My Heart!

Load another article