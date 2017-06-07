Their Mom Found This Photo Of Her Parents. A Closer Look Revealed Something Creepy.

Have you ever looked at an old picture of your family that you initially thought was normal, only to take a closer look and see something you couldn't explain?
Redditor cbird4130's mom sure did when she came across a black and white photo of her parents from back in the day. What first appeared to be them lounging on the grass in their swimsuits got seriously strange when she saw a hand grasping her father's arm. Then she got even more confused when she saw the figure behind him. While it likely isn't anything paranormal, the positioning of the presumed man is so weird that cbird4130 decided to share it online to see what others would make of it.