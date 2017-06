It isn't too often that you see a dog on wheels, let alone one at the beach.

However, that isn't to say that wheelchair-bound dogs can't enjoy running around in the sand and water. Just ask this happy pooch, who had no problems at all during her awesome day in the sun. In fact, things for her got even better when she ran into an unexpected new friend who happened to share a lot in common.

As soon as she saw another dog in a wheelchair, she couldn't contain her excitement.







The other pup was just as happy to have a buddy who got around in the same way...







...and when they met, it was clearly love at first sight. Watch them play together in the adorable video below!

video-player-present

This is definitely a match made in doggy heaven. Be sure to share these cuties with all the animal lovers in your life!