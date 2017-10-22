Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Little Boy Wins Halloween Every Year With His Incredible Wheelchair Costumes

OCTOBER 22, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Excitement is in the air as kids are getting more and more amped-up for Halloween.

It's a fun time of the year to see what children and adults alike are choosing to dress up as for their costumes. Something we might not think about if we don't have a family member in a wheelchair is how difficult it can be for them to find a costume that works or makes them feel special.

One little boy in Illinois, however, is taking his wheelchair costume game to the next level.

Eight-year-old Anthony Alfano has cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair all his life. His parents have gotten pretty creative to help him have some awesome costumes.

Eight-year-old Anthony Alfano has cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair all his life. His parents have gotten pretty creative to help him have some awesome costumes.

Youtube / Inside Edition

One year for Halloween, he went as a fortune teller, and another as the Lincoln Memorial.

One year for Halloween, he went as a fortune teller, and another as the Lincoln Memorial.

Youtube / Inside Edition

He even dressed up as a jockey with his very own horse. The real jockeys were thrilled to take a photo with Anthony!

He even dressed up as a jockey with his very own horse. The real jockeys were thrilled to take a photo with Anthony!

Youtube / Inside Edition

So what's his costume this year? You'll have to watch the video to find out, but here's a hint: it has to do with Anthony's favorite game show.

video-player-present

Youtube / Inside Edition

I love it! I bet he'll win any costume contest he's part of. What an amazing family.

Trending Now

You've Seen Surfing Dogs Before, But A Surfing Chicken? That's New

Trending Now

18 Halloween Costumes That You Absolutely Should Not Wear This Year

Load another article