He May Be In A Wheelchair But That Didn't Stop Him From Dancing With Someone Special

Devoted father Dorian Wills wasn’t about to let his paralysis stand in the way of having a great time on his eldest daughter’s wedding day.

An avid skier, Wills became paralyzed during a skiing accident nearly 10 years ago. And while both Willis and his daughter Chavuanne had the issue of making it down the aisle in the back of their minds, it wasn’t a matter of if it would happen, but how. As the day approached, Chavuanne’s younger sister pushed her father down the aisle with the bride at his side.

But the wedding day wouldn’t be complete without an emotional father-daughter dance. Watch as Chavuanne and her dad bust a move to Stevie Wonder’s “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”

The wedding wouldn’t be the same without Dad by her side. We send our best wishes to the family!