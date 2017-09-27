Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He May Be In A Wheelchair But That Didn't Stop Him From Dancing With Someone Special

SEPTEMBER 27, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Devoted father Dorian Wills wasn’t about to let his paralysis stand in the way of having a great time on his eldest daughter’s wedding day.

An avid skier, Wills became paralyzed during a skiing accident nearly 10 years ago. And while both Willis and his daughter Chavuanne had the issue of making it down the aisle in the back of their minds, it wasn’t a matter of if it would happen, but how. As the day approached, Chavuanne’s younger sister pushed her father down the aisle with the bride at his side.

But the wedding day wouldn’t be complete without an emotional father-daughter dance. Watch as Chavuanne and her dad bust a move to Stevie Wonder’s “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”

(via Daily Mail)

The wedding wouldn’t be the same without Dad by her side. We send our best wishes to the family!

Trending Now

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

Trending Now

This Talented Artist Re-imagined Our Favorite Disney Princesses In The Modern Age

Load another article