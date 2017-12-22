Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What If Life Didn't Start On Earth? This Theory Explains What That'd Look Like.

DECEMBER 22, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
SCIENCE

Earlier this month, we learned about the incredible discovery of 'Oumuamua, the first known interstellar visitor to enter our solar system.

This unprecedented find not only has enabled astronomers to study formations of solar systems beyond ours, but it also has them investigating the possibility of an alien probe. The asteroid even has them entertaining the idea that life on our planet may not have originated from Earth itself -- a theory that isn't new, but has more credibility now thanks to 'Oumuamua.

The biggest theory about the beginning of life on Earth is through abiogenisis, a natural, gradual process in which certain conditions caused life to emerge from non-living matter such as simple organic compounds.

The biggest theory about the beginning of life on Earth is through abiogenisis, a natural, gradual process in which certain conditions caused life to emerge from non-living matter such as simple organic compounds.

Wikipedia

Alternatively, panspermia is the theory that life on Earth began after living cells and microbes were transported to our planet from elsewhere in space billions of years ago, perhaps on an object similar to 'Oumuamua. NPR describes it in terms of plant seeds being blown by the wind into other locations where they eventually take root and grow.

Alternatively, panspermia is the theory that life on Earth began after living cells and microbes were transported to our planet from elsewhere in space billions of years ago, perhaps on an object similar to 'Oumuamua. <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/13.7/2017/12/15/571122951/what-if-life-on-earth-didn-t-start-on-earth?utm_source=twitter.com&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;utm_campaign=npr&amp;utm_term=nprnews&amp;utm_content=2044" target="_blank">NPR</a> describes it in terms of plant seeds being blown by the wind into other locations where they eventually take root and grow.

YouTube / UFOvni2012

But if life did start somewhere else and ended up on Earth, this begs the question: from where? And how exactly did life begin, if not through abiogenesis?

But if life <em>did</em> start somewhere else and ended up on Earth, this begs the question: from where? And how exactly did life begin, if not through abiogenesis?

Wikipedia

(via NPR)

'Oumuamua opens up so many exciting avenues of research, especially when it comes to the possibility of life beyond our solar system. Which theory do you give more credence to when it comes to the origins of life?

Trending Now

This Devastating Video Shows A Dog Burying Its Best Friend

Trending Now

She Grabbed Her Dog As A Comfort, But There's Something Wrong With This Picture

Load another article