Which Banana Would You Eat? Your Answer May Have An Effect On Your Health

When we eat bananas, we do so because we are hoping to gain a number of different health benefits. While some of us eat them because we truly enjoy the taste, others are merely trying to keep their potassium levels high. This healthy snack also allows you to receive the proper amount of vitamins, in addition to other assorted nutrients our bodies require. Are you aware of the different colors and the benefits that they can provide?







Each banana coloration comes with its own distinct advantages. For starters, the greenest of bananas are a crucial part of our diet when we are struggling to keep our blood sugar in check. They are very low on the glycemic index, making them a wonderful snack for those who must pay close attention to their body’s sugar levels. Young and green bananas also lead to a longer period of satiety.







What about the firm and yellow banana, though? These bananas are typically not spotty. They are also very healthy for you to eat. They have a sweeter flavor than the green and young banana. The body is able to digest them rather easily as well. When a banana is fully yellow, the antioxidants contained within are able to protect our bodies from various diseases.

The spotted yellow banana, on the other hand? This banana is also rich in antioxidants and a great choice for patients who are currently fighting off tumors. The brown spots are actually a positive indicator. This means that the banana will help to break down various cells in the body, especially abnormal cells that are known to cause cancer.







Bananas that are soft and brown may seem as if they do not have much to offer us from a health standpoint. A banana of this color tends to be far more sugary than their lighter counterparts. These bananas do come with their own special powers, though. They contain tryptophan, which reduces stress and anxiety. They are also rich in various nutrients that promote muscle and bone health.







Now that you know more about the different banana levels and what they can provide for you, be sure to pass this awesome story along. Whether you are someone who consumes bananas for the health benefits or you are someone who just loves the taste of this popular fruit, there is no doubting the advantages that they have to offer us.