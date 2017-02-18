This Guy Tried To Crack A Whip...And Whipped Himself Instead

"I say whip it, whip it good!"

Maybe he was inspired by Devo's '80s hit or wanted to play cowboy, but either way, Bryan Ropar decided to crack that (80-foot!) whip. It unfortunately did not end well.

Ropar, who lives in Irwin, Pennsylvania, happens to have Asperger syndrome, and he routinely gives people a view into his life via his various YouTube channels. From his plastic chair collection to story time and counseling videos, he allows the public to get a glimpse of Asperger's that few are able to see.

As for using the whip, though, he says it was "by far one of the stupidest things I've ever done in my life."

The lesson here is clear -- if you try to crack an 80-foot whip, it'll probably crack you!

