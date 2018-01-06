Family Helps Grieving Widow By Creating A Pillow From Her Late Husband's Clothes

Those who have lost a loved one may find the holidays particularly difficult.
It's hard to celebrate when someone who was part of so many previous joyous occasions isn't there anymore to experience them with you. It's just not the same, but there are ways to honor those who have passed and keep them fresh in our memory.
One woman's family decided to surprise her with a gift she couldn't have expected to help keep her husband alive in her heart and home.
This grieving widow lost her husband last year, so her grandson Jason decided to create something special to remind her of his memory.