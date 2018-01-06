Ad Blocker Detected

Family Helps Grieving Widow By Creating A Pillow From Her Late Husband's Clothes

JANUARY 6, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Those who have lost a loved one may find the holidays particularly difficult.

It's hard to celebrate when someone who was part of so many previous joyous occasions isn't there anymore to experience them with you. It's just not the same, but there are ways to honor those who have passed and keep them fresh in our memory.

One woman's family decided to surprise her with a gift she couldn't have expected to help keep her husband alive in her heart and home.

This grieving widow lost her husband last year, so her grandson Jason decided to create something special to remind her of his memory.

Facebook / Love What Matters

He created a pillow out of one of his grandfather's old shirts so she could hug him close. It's basically the sweetest thing imaginable.

Facebook / Love What Matters

Get out your tissues and watch the whole touching moment as it unfolded on Christmas morning.

Facebook / Love What Matters

What a beautiful idea. I know she's going to treasure that gift for the rest of her life. Have you ever done something like this for a family member? We'd love to hear about it in the comments below.

