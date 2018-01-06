Family Helps Grieving Widow By Creating A Pillow From Her Late Husband's Clothes

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Those who have lost a loved one may find the holidays particularly difficult.

It's hard to celebrate when someone who was part of so many previous joyous occasions isn't there anymore to experience them with you. It's just not the same, but there are ways to honor those who have passed and keep them fresh in our memory.

One woman's family decided to surprise her with a gift she couldn't have expected to help keep her husband alive in her heart and home.

This grieving widow lost her husband last year, so her grandson Jason decided to create something special to remind her of his memory.







He created a pillow out of one of his grandfather's old shirts so she could hug him close. It's basically the sweetest thing imaginable.







Get out your tissues and watch the whole touching moment as it unfolded on Christmas morning.