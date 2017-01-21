Ad Blocker Detected

Get Free WiFi In Airports Around The World With This Helpful Map

JANUARY 21, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
When I'm traveling, all I want to do is watch movies and surf the web.

I can't really focus on books in the midst of all the hustle and bustle, so if an airport doesn't have free WiFi, I wind up bored out of my skull. Fortunately, an engineer and blogger named Anil Polat is here to save the day.

He used Google Maps to create WiFox, and it looks like this.

Google Maps

All you have to do is locate your airport on the sidebar, on the map, or by searching for it. Then, you can see its WiFi information. It's that simple!

Google Maps

Whether you're flying internationally or domestically, WiFox can help. Here's the listing for the Denver International Airport.

Google Maps

WiFox is updated regularly, so if you don't see your airport, check back next time.

Google Maps

I am definitely going to utilize WiFox when I travel. Don't forget to share this with your loved ones who are frequent fliers!

