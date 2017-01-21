When I'm traveling, all I want to do is watch movies and surf the web.
I can't really focus on books in the midst of all the hustle and bustle, so if an airport doesn't have free WiFi, I wind up bored out of my skull. Fortunately, an engineer and blogger named Anil Polat is here to save the day.
He used Google Maps to create WiFox, and it looks like this.
All you have to do is locate your airport on the sidebar, on the map, or by searching for it. Then, you can see its WiFi information. It's that simple!
Whether you're flying internationally or domestically, WiFox can help. Here's the listing for the Denver International Airport.
WiFox is updated regularly, so if you don't see your airport, check back next time.
(via Bright Side)