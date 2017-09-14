Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

If Your Dog Is Sneezing, Here's The Weird Thing It Could Be Trying To Tell You

SEPTEMBER 14, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When we sneeze, it's just a physical response to when something irritates our nostrils. The same may be true for our pet dogs, but this doctor's findings suggest another cause.

According to Dr. Neil Jordan of the University of New South Wales, sneezing is actually a form of communication for African wild dogs, or Lycaon pictus. These creatures are very social and even engage in greeting ceremonies called "social rallies" after resting periods. Wanting to better understand this behavior, Jordan and other researchers observed these gatherings and say they "couldn’t quite believe it when our analyses confirmed our suspicions."

Five African wild dog packs from the Okavango Delta in Botswana were recorded engaging in 68 social rallies.

Five African wild dog packs from the Okavango Delta in Botswana were recorded engaging in 68 social rallies.

Wikipedia

Jordan and the other researchers observed that "the more sneezes that occurred, the more likely it was that the pack moved off and started hunting. The sneeze acts like a type of voting system.” In other words, they were using sneezes to make decisions.

Jordan and the other researchers <a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-09/uons-sts090117.php" target="_blank">observed</a> that "the more sneezes that occurred, the more likely it was that the pack moved off and started hunting. The sneeze acts like a type of voting system.&rdquo; In other words, they were using sneezes to make decisions.

Wikipedia

What's interesting is that the dominant males and females seemed get more votes. When the dominant pair initiated a rally, the pack only needed a few sneezes to leave for a hunt. When a lower ranking member initiated, around 10 sneezes were needed.

What's interesting is that the dominant males and females seemed get more votes. When the dominant pair initiated a rally, the pack only needed a few sneezes to leave for a hunt. When a lower ranking member initiated, around 10 sneezes were needed.

Wikipedia

(via IFL Science)

It's important to mention that it isn't clear whether this behavior is unique to wild dogs from Botswana only. Lycaon pictus also doesn't share the same genus as domestic dogs. Still, it's pretty interesting to consider that the next time your dog sneezes, he or she might be saying something akin to "let's go!"

Trending Now

This Pup Is Clearly Auditioning For A Career In Making Workout Videos

Trending Now

They Offered Their Daughter Beer And Drugs. Now They're Paying The Ultimate Price

Load another article