Eerily Quiet Commuter Footage Shows People Driving Through California Wildfires

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

The recent string of California wildfires continues to ravage much of the southern part of the state.

You've probably heard about these wicked fires on the news, but what you probably don't know is that these wildfires are actually made up of five separate blazes. The fires are currently devastating much of Los Angeles, Ventura County, Santa Clarita, and San Bernardino. At last count, more than 400 homes have been destroyed and more than 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in San Diego County late Thursday evening, which eventually led to the closing of the 101 freeway and hundreds of schools forced to close their doors until the fires can be contained.

But just because major roads are closed doesn't mean people don't still have to drive. One commuter captured this horrifying footage while traveling to work on the 405.

Not the typical morning commute... pic.twitter.com/kJIOQeqsIK — A. Mutzabaugh CMT (@WLV_investor) December 6, 2017

(via New York Times)

Unfortunately, heavy winds are expected to make the raging wildfires even worse. To help out those directly impacted by the dangerous California conditions, consider donating to one of these charities.