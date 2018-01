Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

No one likes to fail at something they've tried their best to do.

It can be devastating and disheartening to fail, and it can be especially hard to pull yourself up and try again.

Actor Will Smith has experienced plenty of failure in his life, and he says in a new inspirational video posted to YouTube that we need to change our relationship to failure and see it as an opportunity to grow.

In the video, he says, "Fail early, fail often, fail forward." He points to the ways failure can really help us and make us better in the long run. It's worth a watch for anyone going through a tough time.

video-player-present

I know I'll be remembering this next time I have a major failure. What do you think of his advice? Let us know in the comments.