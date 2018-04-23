Prince William And Kate Middleton Welcome Third Royal Baby Into The World

Get ready to celebrate, because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now officially the parents of three beautiful children!

On September 4, 2017, the royal palace confirmed that Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting another child. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," they wrote on Instagram.

And on April 23, 2018, the royal family announced that Kate gave birth to a boy, who joins four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte as the third royal baby.

Their baby boy couldn't have come at a better time, as he'll be able to attend his Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan's royal wedding next month! More on the announcement below.

Here are the proud parents introducing their second son to the public. He's so cute!

We're so happy for this family and can't wait to learn more about the little bundle of joy. Congrats, William and Kate!