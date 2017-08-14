Ad Blocker Detected

When They Looked Over At A Plane Passenger, They Saw Something So Cute On The Window

AUGUST 14, 2017  
CULTURE
Keeping yourself occupied during a long flight can be quite draining if you're not one to snooze in the air.

With our devices forced into airplane mode, we have to get creative when it comes to finding ways to entertain ourselves. But for artist Stephen Palladino, all it takes to get his creative juices flowing is a black dry-erase marker and a window seat. Palladino is taking his artistry to new heights and giving fellow passengers a moment of amusement with adorable illustrations.

Check out a few of our favorites below!

(Via Bored Panda)

If you’re a fan of Palladino’s airplane artistry, check out his Instagram page!

