When He Looked Inside A Car, He Had To Shatter The Window For An Infuriating Reason

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For some reason, the notion that pets shouldn't be left alone in cars hasn’t seemed to click for people.

In my own community, I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve come across lovable pets left in sweltering cars while their humans are inside shopping or going about their seemingly never-ending errands. And if you’re unfortunate enough to find yourself in this exact situation, it can’t be stressed enough how important it is to get the police and local SPCA involved.

After responding to a call from a concerned citizen, a local SPCA officer discovered a pint-sized pup trying to stay cool while huddled underneath an insulated shopping bag.







Using a tool to check the temperature inside the truck, the officer knew he had to step in and save the day.







Since the doors were locked, the officer was left with no other choice but to break the window and bring the pooch to safety.