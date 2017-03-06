Some women stop being friends with each other when a man comes between them, but could you imagine it ending in death?

In 1931, a woman named Winnie Ruth Judd killed two of her friends, dismembered one, and then transported the bodies in trunks and other luggage. Eventually, her killings became known as the "trunk murders." Why would she do such a thing, you ask? Well, she got extremely jealous when she and her friends started fighting over a man's affection.



Judd married young at 17 years old to Dr. William C. Judd, a World War I veteran who was twenty years older than her. Their marriage became strained became of his addiction to morphine, so they started living separately in 1930.







Judd then moved from Mexico to Phoenix, Arizona, and met 44-year-old John J. Halloran, a wealthy businessman and known playboy. Though they were both married, Judd and Halloran started having an affair when she was 26.







Judd got a job as a secretary at the Grunow Medical Clinic a few months later, where she met 32-year-old Agnes Anne LeRoi, an X-ray technician, and her roommate, 24-year-old Hedvig Samuelson. They were friends with Halloran as well. All three women got close and even lived together for a short time.