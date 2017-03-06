Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Woman Killed Her Friends And Hid Their Bodies In Trunks And Luggage

MARCH 6, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Some women stop being friends with each other when a man comes between them, but could you imagine it ending in death?

In 1931, a woman named Winnie Ruth Judd killed two of her friends, dismembered one, and then transported the bodies in trunks and other luggage. Eventually, her killings became known as the "trunk murders." Why would she do such a thing, you ask? Well, she got extremely jealous when she and her friends started fighting over a man's affection.

Judd married young at 17 years old to Dr. William C. Judd, a World War I veteran who was twenty years older than her. Their marriage became strained became of his addiction to morphine, so they started living separately in 1930.

Judd married young at 17 years old to Dr. William C. Judd, a World War I veteran who was twenty years older than her. Their marriage became strained became of his addiction to morphine, so they started living separately in 1930.

Wikipedia

Judd then moved from Mexico to Phoenix, Arizona, and met 44-year-old John J. Halloran, a wealthy businessman and known playboy. Though they were both married, Judd and Halloran started having an affair when she was 26.

Judd then moved from Mexico to Phoenix, Arizona, and met 44-year-old John J. Halloran, a wealthy businessman and known playboy. Though they were both married, Judd and Halloran started having an affair when she was 26.

YouTube / bellachooseedward

Judd got a job as a secretary at the Grunow Medical Clinic a few months later, where she met 32-year-old Agnes Anne LeRoi, an X-ray technician, and her roommate, 24-year-old Hedvig Samuelson. They were friends with Halloran as well. All three women got close and even lived together for a short time.

Judd got a job as a secretary at the Grunow Medical Clinic a few months later, where she met 32-year-old Agnes Anne LeRoi, an X-ray technician, and her roommate, 24-year-old Hedvig Samuelson. They were friends with Halloran as well. All three women got close and even lived together for a short time.

Wikipedia

Trending Now

Two Young Children Are In Intensive Care After Drinking This Restaurant's Juice

Trending Now

Dating Violence Is So Common, But This Man Took It To An Awful, Tragic Extreme

Think Maternal Mortality Is A Third-World Issue? The U.S. Is Among The Worst!

These Cuties Were Treated Like Trash, But Now They Couldn't Be Happier!

Even If You Don't Like 'The Bachelor,' You'll Laugh So Hard At This Mom's Spoof

It Sounds Like A Victory For South Korean Dogs, But They're Still Being Slaughtered
Submit Content

Load another article