18 People Who Are So Beyond Over Winter

There are some weirdos out there who actually enjoy cold weather, but the rest of us? We are so over winter.

Personally, I was over it when temperatures started to drop in October. Yes, the world looks magical when covered in fresh snow, and skiing and ice skating can be fun, but is the trade-off really worth it? For every good moment, there are hours spent shivering, shoveling snow, and scraping your windshield. As far as I'm concerned, winter can take a hike.

These 18 people definitely agree. From slow-motion car wrecks to slipping on ice for a full nine seconds, they know what a jerk winter can be. Maybe we should all just pack up and move to a warmer climate.

1. Anyone who is over winter can totally identify with this kid.

Giphy

2. Even when you live at the beach, winter can find a way to screw you over.

Read More: When They Found This Poor Cat Frozen In The Snow, They Knew They Had To Do Something

3. This guy is so over it, he's not even bothering to clean off his car anymore.

video-player-present

4. Which can actually be really dangerous to drivers behind us!

Giphy

5. Sometimes you're just minding your own business when BAM! Old man winter socks you right in the face.

Giphy

6. This reporter knows exactly what I'm talking about.

Giphy

7. Oh, great. Name one other season when you can't open your car door in peace. I'll wait.

8. Call him naive, but this guy just wants to eat his ice cream cone and pretend like it's summer.

9. Winter makes everyone's job even more of a pain the ass than it already is. I'm not an expert, but I don't think that hammer will thaw out those frozen tracks.

10. I gotta give this guy a hand. He did everything in his power to conquer that snowy hill.

Giphy

11. Even birds get fed up with winter! We've all had a moment like this before.

Giphy

12. And the slow-motion car wrecks? Don't even get me started!

video-player-present

13. They just go on and on and on, like a terrible movie that never ends.

Giphy

14. Sometimes, people get so fed up with snow that they try to clear their backyard with flame throwers. It never works as well as they'd hoped, though.

video-player-present

15. And whose idea were the "Ice Magic Festivals," anyway? You're cold, you're wet, you're staring at ice. I'm just as unimpressed as this baby.

16. When you're an adult and it snows, you're expected to help friends get out of crappy weather conditions.

Giphy

17. But does anyone come to your rescue when you're out there slipping and sliding on the ice? Nope, not a soul.

video-player-present

18. So screw you, winter! Screw your snow, screw your snowmen, and most of all, screw your freezing temperatures. We're ready for spring already.

Giphy

Read More: Do You Want To Build A (Horrifying) Snowman? You Won't After Seeing These Guys.

Be sure to SHARE this with your friends and family who are over winter. You can't hurry along spring, but at least you can make them laugh!