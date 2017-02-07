When These Subway Passengers Saw Something Awful, They Sprung Into Action

Subway riders in New York were in for a horrifying surprise when they discovered that anti-semitic phrases and swastikas had been scribbled across the many windows and route maps.
As many passengers sat in silence and pure disgust after noticing the cruel vandalism, one rider named Jared Nied took matters into his own hands. Using grade school science to solve the hateful problem, they were reminded that alcohol quickly wipes away permanent marker.
With limited resources, Nied’s fellow passengers took to their purses to provide him with hand sanitizer and other alcohol-based goods to help transform the train back into a place of safety and love.video-player-present
