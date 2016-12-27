Ad Blocker Detected

20 Ways To Use Witch Hazel Around The House And In Your Daily Life

DECEMBER 27, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Witch hazel is one of the lesser-known extracts you might find in your home.

This natural astringent, which comes from a group of deciduous shrubs found in most parts of North America, can be found in the same shopping aisle as hydrogen peroxide and rubbing alcohol, but many are unaware of its myriad uses.

Witch hazel is a common ingredient in many mass-produced healthcare products, but it can also work wonders on its own. Once you take a look at all the benefits and uses of this miracle extract, I'm willing to bet that it'll show up in your cart on your next shopping trip.

1. Plagued with acne? Apply witch hazel to help cut back on inflammation.

2. Relieve your baby’s diaper rash by putting a generous portion of the astringent on the affected area with a cotton ball.

Flickr / Stephen Kruso

3. Prevent itching from poison ivy or bug bites by applying witch hazel.

Flickr / John

4. Putting a layer of witch hazel on your face daily will help reduce the size of your pores.

Flickr / Jesús Gorriti

5. Soak a cloth in witch hazel and use it to clean your pet’s ears.

Flickr / marneejill

6. Clear up irritating bruises by applying witch hazel to them three times a day.

7. Add a drop or two of the astringent to your shampoo to prevent your hair from frizzing.

8. Get rid of under-eye bags by dabbing a small amount of witch hazel on them.

Flickr / Dwayne Madden

9. Mix together equal parts water and witch hazel and apply to skin to soothe chicken pox.

Flickr / Phyllis Buchanan

10. Dab witch hazel on your sunburned skin for quick, easy relief.

Flickr / Kelly Sue DeConnick

11. Scrub your bathroom clean with a mixture of witch hazel, baking soda, and lemon juice.

Flickr / Christine Warner Hawks

12. For a dandruff treatment that's chemical-free, put witch hazel on your scalp.

13. Apply witch hazel to your face before shaving to reduce the risk of razor burn.

14. Witch hazel's astringent qualities make it an excellent makeup remover.

15. Add a few drops of witch hazel to toothpaste to help remove stains on your teeth.

Flickr / Marc Samsom

16. Dab it on a cold sore to prevent it from turning into a blister.

Flickr / Vanessa Roanhorse

17. Clean and disinfect minor cuts and bruises with it.

Flickr / Jo Andre Johansen

18. Mix a few drops of witch hazel with petroleum jelly to make a remedy for hemorrhoids.

Flickr / Michael (a.k.a. moik) McCullough

19. Add a few drops of witch hazel to paint to thin it out and make it last longer.

Flickr / Ewen Roberts

20. Soak your jewelry in witch hazel to make it shine like new.

Flickr / TVZ Design

(via eBay)

